Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 502.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,005 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Expedia worth $52,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $370,406,000 after purchasing an additional 535,874 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,490,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Expedia by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,115,880 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $304,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,781 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia by 18.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,698,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $244,464,000 after acquiring an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $184,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. Expedia Inc has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $16,763.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Expedia Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Expedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.63 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Expedia to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

