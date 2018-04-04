Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $56,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Goldman Sachs upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

TEVA stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17,378.43, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/millennium-management-llc-has-56-20-million-holdings-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-updated-updated.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.