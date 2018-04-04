Millennium Management LLC Sells 243,163 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $13,565.85, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

