Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,003 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Evertec worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,166.11, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 78.61% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Evertec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

