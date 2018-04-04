Minerals Technologies (MTX) vs. Venator Materials (VNTR) Financial Review

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Venator Materials 0 3 12 0 2.80

Venator Materials has a consensus price target of $27.53, indicating a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Venator Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Minerals Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Venator Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.68 billion 1.40 $195.10 million $4.59 14.39 Venator Materials $2.21 billion 0.85 $134.00 million $1.74 10.11

Minerals Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerals Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Venator Materials does not pay a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 11.64% 13.89% 5.55% Venator Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Venator Materials on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. It company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

