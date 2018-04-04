Minereum (MNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,940.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $346,618.00 and $1,940.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00700230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00177628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033664 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 2,546,546 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

