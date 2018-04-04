Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 38.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 861.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 124,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.66. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio and indications include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-202, for the treatment of insomnia disorder and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, for the treatment of MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

