Minex Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (MINEX)

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Minex has a total market cap of $0.00 and $14.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minex token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Minex has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minex alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00699208 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00177741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Minex Token Profile

Minex’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Minex’s official website is minexteam.com. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team.

Buying and Selling Minex

Minex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Minex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Minex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.