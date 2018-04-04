Mintcoin (MINT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Mintcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Mintcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mintcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $107,520.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000231 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mintcoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for Mintcoin is www.mintcoinofficial.com. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mintcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mintcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

