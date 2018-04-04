Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,976 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 28,361 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $252,696.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,508.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,829. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $277.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

