Mitie (MTO) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Hold

Mitie (LON:MTO) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($2.11) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 179 ($2.51) price target on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mitie from GBX 270 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price target on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.07) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.17 ($3.13).

MTO stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 155.90 ($2.19). 1,000,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie has a 1-year low of GBX 147.90 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.40).

Mitie Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

