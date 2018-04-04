Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) PT Set at $59.00 by MKM Partners

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a $59.00 price target by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 153,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $3,650.10, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $2,966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,718. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $58,331,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after buying an additional 372,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $9,666,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 204,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after buying an additional 179,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

