MktCoin (CRYPTO:MLM) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and C-CEX. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $87,341.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00693495 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00180285 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033267 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 1,165,532,511 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org.

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy MktCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MktCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

