Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (FBND) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,097 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 542,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 441,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 242,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th.

