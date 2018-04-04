Polaris Industries (PII) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,097.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7,221.46, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $136.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Polaris Industries to a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

