MML Investors Services LLC Takes $393,000 Position in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd (FAD)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ:FAD opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

