Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 26,450 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 1.26% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,997,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 95,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 479,011 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,164,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 478,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 947,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $59,593.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,752.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,914 shares of company stock worth $686,901. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.25, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. The Company’s products include radiators and radiator cores, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils.

