Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Position Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,234,000 after purchasing an additional 477,056 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 1,377,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,137,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,013,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,705,000 after acquiring an additional 141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $255,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $344,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,595 shares of company stock worth $8,603,365. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,939.98, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $223.99 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

