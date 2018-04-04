Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $128,179,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $60,577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,334,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,139,000 after purchasing an additional 731,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 420,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider William Dentino sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Molina sold 16,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $1,500,742.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,774 shares of company stock worth $27,139,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,848.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/molina-healthcare-inc-moh-position-lifted-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc-updated-updated.html.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.