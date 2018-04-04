Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 18,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $300,978.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,627.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $165,351.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,108.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,836 shares of company stock worth $1,158,448. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

