MonaCoin Tops One Day Volume of $3.21 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $206.15 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00048197 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Fisco and Zaif. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,334.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.05527480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.71 or 0.09451640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.01772350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02540900 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00200276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00619179 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 58,529,175 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin is a peer-to-peer payment network and digital currency based on an open source protocol. – scrypt – 1.5 minute block targets – subsidy halves in 1051k blocks (~3 years) – 105,120,000 total coins – 50 coins per block – DigiShield difficulty algorithm “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Bittrex, EXX, Fisco and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

