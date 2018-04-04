Mondelez International (MDLZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mondelez lost 3.7% year-to-date. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year remained stable over the last 60 days, limiting upside potential. Mondelez’s volumes have been hurt since 2014 by the elasticity impact from higher pricing and category weakness because of soft consumer demand. Moreover, with a significant portion of its sales coming from the international markets, currency is a top-line headwind. Though the company’s focus on innovation and cost saving initiatives are encouraging, we await better visibility.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $50.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 1,568,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,637,808. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,549.12, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,028,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

