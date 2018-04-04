Monero Gold Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (XMRG)

Monero Gold (CURRENCY:XMRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Monero Gold has traded flat against the US dollar. One Monero Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Gold has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Monero Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Gold alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00689696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00172437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032355 BTC.

Monero Gold Profile

Monero Gold was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Monero Gold’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Monero Gold’s official Twitter account is @MoneroGold.

Buying and Selling Monero Gold

Monero Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Monero Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Gold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.