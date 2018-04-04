Monetha Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Monetha has a total market cap of $16.79 million and $736,140.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00699208 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00177741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,114,709 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Tidex, Binance, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

