Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. National Securities increased their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE MNR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,706. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 36.04%. equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Catherine B. Elflein bought 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $49,754.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,672 shares of company stock valued at $52,752. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 642,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

