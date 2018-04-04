Monotype Imaging (TYPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Monotype Imaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Monotype Imaging stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.25, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TYPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monotype Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,000 shares of Monotype Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $664,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,675.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janet M. Dunlap sold 1,187 shares of Monotype Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $29,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,187 shares of company stock worth $744,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/monotype-imaging-type-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-on-april-20th-updated.html.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.