Monroe Capital’s (NASDAQ:MRCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Securities

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at National Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. National Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “• For 4Q17, Monroe earned adjusted NII/share of $0.35/share which matched both our estimate and the quarterly dividend. The company earned the dividend with the support of $58,000 in fee waivers although we expect the dividend to be out-earned in 1Q18. Notably, the portfolio at cost increased to $507.6 million from $439.9 million Q/Q but management noted that the majority of originations closed late in the quarter. Thus, we expect a significant increase in interest income Q/Q will drive earnings growth and dividend coverage absent waivers.



• NAV/share declined Q/Q to $13.77 from $14.01 as a result of further write-downs on Rockdale Blackhawk’s equity as well as TPP Operating Inc. While Rockdale’s loans continue to perform, the equity was marked down by $9.7 million during 2017. TPP Operating Inc. has continued to struggle despite a new management team and strategy and was written down by $5.3 million on the year.



• In November 2017 Monroe announced a 50/50 joint venture with National Life into a SLF (senior loan fund) that will target total investable capital of $300.0 million. The company allocated $9.5 million into the SLF in 4Q17 and management stated that they expect to get a bank revolver in place for the vehicle by 3/31/18. We expect that as more capital is allocated to the SLF and leverage ramps that the vehicle will generate double digit returns on equity for MRCC and improve overall portfolio yields and thus earnings. Management was very specific to state that they were in no rush to grow the SLF and would do it at a measured pace although we expect the opportunity set for SLF loans will likely be large enough for them to grow this vehicle at a respectable pace the next two years.



• We are revising our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.45 from $1.47 and are rolling out our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate of $1.51.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 9.58%. research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monroe Capital news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig bought 27,367 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $338,256.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 55.2% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 127,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 29,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

