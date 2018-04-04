Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,756,960 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 6,459,298 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,974,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

In other Monster Beverage news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 62,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $4,025,768.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 949,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,290,981.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $902,322.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 967,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,429,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,156,191. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,908,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,307,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,200,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $31,503.32, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

