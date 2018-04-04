Moody's (MCO) and S&P Global (SPGI) Financial Comparison

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moody's and S&P Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody's $4.20 billion 7.31 $1.00 billion $6.07 26.50 S&P Global $6.06 billion 7.92 $1.50 billion $6.89 27.46

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than Moody's. Moody's is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Moody's pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Moody's pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&P Global pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Moody's has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Moody's is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Moody's shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of S&P Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Moody's shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of S&P Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moody's and S&P Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody's 23.80% -319.45% 16.19% S&P Global 24.69% 199.44% 20.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Moody's and S&P Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody's 0 7 3 0 2.30 S&P Global 0 7 6 0 2.46

Moody's currently has a consensus target price of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. S&P Global has a consensus target price of $189.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Moody's’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Moody's is more favorable than S&P Global.

Risk & Volatility

Moody's has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&P Global has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&P Global beats Moody's on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers. The Company operates in two segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment includes its ratings operations. The MA segment develops a range of products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets. The MIS segment includes corporate finance group; structured finance group; financial institutions group; public, project and infrastructure finance, and MIS Other. The MA segment consists of three lines of business: data and analytics business, enterprise risk solutions and professional service.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc., formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc., is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. The Company’s subsidiary, CRISIL Limited (CRISIL), is a global analytical company and a provider of ratings, data and research, analytics and solutions.

