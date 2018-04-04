Morgan Stanley Trims Facebook (FB) Target Price to $200.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

Facebook stock opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451,407.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,175,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,905,674. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,794,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788,743 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16,822.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 229.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

