Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

MAB1 traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 620 ($8.70). 28,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,178. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 358.25 ($5.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 668 ($9.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,446.92 ($2,031.05). Also, insider Richard Verdin bought 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £1,263.52 ($1,773.61). Insiders have acquired 604 shares of company stock valued at $361,074 in the last quarter.

WARNING: “Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/mortgage-advice-bureaus-mab1-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital-updated-updated.html.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.