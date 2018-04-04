Mothership Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Mothership token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Mothership has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $26,338.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mothership has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mothership Profile

Mothership’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mothership is aims to be a blockchain financial services focused around the Estonian e-Residence government programme. The core of these services are: Token amrket for the EUWallet connected to your e-Resident digital IDSecure crypto exchange Hosting platform for blockchain applications”

Buying and Selling Mothership

Mothership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mothership must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

