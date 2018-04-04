Motif (LON:MTFB) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Capital Partners

Motif (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTFB. FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Motif in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 101.50 ($1.42).

Shares of Motif stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,302. Motif has a one year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 51.75 ($0.73).

Motif Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

