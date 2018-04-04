Motocoin Price Hits $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $408,492.00 and $12.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00693995 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00180697 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036032 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00123338 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,038,570 coins and its circulating supply is 19,507,940 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

