Movado (MOV) Shares Up -0.4%

Movado (NYSE:MOV) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $38.25. 135,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 119,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $880.86, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of -0.17.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Movado had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Movado’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Movado will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Movado’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Movado’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.00%.

In other news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $52,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,035. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Movado during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Movado during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Movado during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Movado during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Movado during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Movado

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

