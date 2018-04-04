MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,995.23, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.95 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $165,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock valued at $74,083,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

