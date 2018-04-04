California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of MSCI worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its position in MSCI by 307.9% during the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MSCI by 27.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 700,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,837,000 after buying an additional 152,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MSCI by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in MSCI by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MSCI to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,443.97, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. MSCI has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.68 million. MSCI had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

