MSD (MSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,475.00

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. MSD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,475.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MSD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00699323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00177789 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033919 BTC.

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity. MSD’s official website is mymsdspace.com.

MSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not possible to buy MSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MSD must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

