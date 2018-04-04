Cfra Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €195.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €195.00 ($240.74) target price by equities researchers at Cfra in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €188.00 ($232.10) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($264.20) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($246.91).

