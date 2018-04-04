Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stake Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 1.07% of Psychemedics worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 337,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Shares of Psychemedics stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Psychemedics Co. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stake Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-acquires-14410-shares-of-psychemedics-corp-pmd-updated-updated.html.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.