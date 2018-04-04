Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.31 Million Position in Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.11% of Oclaro worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCLR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oclaro by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,509 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oclaro by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 959,593 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oclaro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oclaro during the fourth quarter worth $9,268,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oclaro alerts:

OCLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oclaro from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oclaro in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on Oclaro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oclaro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In other news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Teichmann sold 9,474 shares of Oclaro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,446. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCLR stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Oclaro Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1,619.77, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Oclaro had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Oclaro Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.31 Million Position in Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-acquires-54650-shares-of-oclaro-inc-oclr-updated-updated.html.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.