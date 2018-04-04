Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 6,970 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Dover were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 11,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Dover stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14,804.67, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $109.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Dover news, SVP Patrick Burns purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,730.10. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,611.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

