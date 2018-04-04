KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.15% of KEMET worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 4,743.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 461,558 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter worth about $908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 101.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 82,913 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 25.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on KEMET from $22.50 to $24.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of KEM opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,026.26, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 3.61. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.68 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other KEMET news, Director Joseph Vincent Borruso sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $406,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $418,171.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 461,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,531 shares of company stock worth $3,036,021 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

