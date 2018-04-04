Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.23 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 321,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,237 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,344 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The firm has a market cap of $37,187.70, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Goldman Sachs downgraded Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,379 shares of company stock worth $8,644,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

