Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $475,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 151.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NYSE:HLX opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

