29,450 Shares in NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.06% of NL Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 127,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 117,186 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.93.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). NL Industries had a net margin of 103.57% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc (CompX). The Company operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos). The Company, through Compx, manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment.

