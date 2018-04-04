Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Monsanto during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monsanto during the fourth quarter valued at $20,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monsanto by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monsanto by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monsanto by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MON opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Monsanto has a one year low of $113.75 and a one year high of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,437.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Monsanto had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Monsanto’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Monsanto’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Monsanto news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 8,100 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,277.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

