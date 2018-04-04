Reviewing Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) & Murphy USA (MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) and Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy USA and Golar LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 4 1 0 2.00 Golar LNG Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Murphy USA currently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Dividends

Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. Golar LNG Partners pays out 122.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and Golar LNG Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.19 $245.26 million $4.32 16.31 Golar LNG Partners $433.10 million 2.85 $129.28 million $1.88 9.23

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG Partners. Golar LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Golar LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.91% 22.69% 7.08% Golar LNG Partners 29.85% 17.19% 5.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Golar LNG Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

