MUSE (CRYPTO:MUSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.72 Million

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. MUSE has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $405.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00011906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00698230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00172503 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com.

MUSE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

