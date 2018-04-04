Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo (PEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,168,000 after acquiring an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

